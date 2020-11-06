Omaxe appoints Benu Sehgal as President-Retail

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Benu Sehgal as President-Retail in the company. She will be responsible for retail and commercial projects of Omaxe Ltd, the Delhi-based firm said in a statement.

Sehgal has over 23 years of experience in senior positions in organisations like Ambience, DLF Utilities Ltd, International Recreation Parks Pvt. Ltd., B4U Television Networks (I) Pvt. Ltd., and Whistling Woods International Ltd. Commenting on the development, Mohit Goel, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, Omaxe, said: “The company has renewed focus on its retail and commercial projects and is committed to bringing a diverse mix of shopping, F&B, tourism and entertainment experiences at our retail and commercial projects." Omaxe Limited has a presence in 27 cities and 8 states. It has delivered close to 124.3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 21 real estate projects - 5 group housing, 9 townships and 7 commercial projects.