Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omaxe appoints Benu Sehgal as President-Retail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:00 IST
Omaxe appoints Benu Sehgal as President-Retail

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Benu Sehgal as President-Retail in the company. She will be responsible for retail and commercial projects of Omaxe Ltd, the Delhi-based firm said in a statement.

Sehgal has over 23 years of experience in senior positions in organisations like Ambience, DLF Utilities Ltd, International Recreation Parks Pvt. Ltd., B4U Television Networks (I) Pvt. Ltd., and Whistling Woods International Ltd. Commenting on the development, Mohit Goel, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, Omaxe, said: “The company has renewed focus on its retail and commercial projects and is committed to bringing a diverse mix of shopping, F&B, tourism and entertainment experiences at our retail and commercial projects." Omaxe Limited has a presence in 27 cities and 8 states. It has delivered close to 124.3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 21 real estate projects - 5 group housing, 9 townships and 7 commercial projects.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020