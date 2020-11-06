Left Menu
Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

The man, Sandeep Yadav, a police service aspirant, had taken the mine on lease from the government after recruitment in police force was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The precious stone found by Yadav can fetch around Rs 30 lakh in the market, local diamond inspector Anupam Singh said.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:34 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Lady luck smiled on a 24-year- old man who overnight became a millionaire after unearthing a 6.92 carat diamond, valued at Rs 30 lakh, from a mine near here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday. The man, Sandeep Yadav, a police service aspirant, had taken the mine on lease from the government after recruitment in police force was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

The precious stone found by Yadav can fetch around Rs 30 lakh in the market, local diamond inspector Anupam Singh said. Panna, a district in the impoverished Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, is known for its diamond mines.

Yadav is the fourth person to hit the jackpot in last 30 days in the district. He extracted the diamond on Wednesday from the mine located in the Krishna Kalyanpur area, Singh said.

The precious stone has been deposited at a local diamond centre and it will be put to auction, he added. Yadav will get sale proceeds of his diamond after deduction of 2.5 per cent royalty, the inspector said.

I am overwhelmed with joy after stumbling upon the diamond. As recruitment in the police force has been frozen due to the coronavirus outbreak, I thought of trying my hands at diamond mining, Yadav told PTI. I took a tract of mine on lease and after a fortnight -long toil, I found the diamond. My family's financial condition will improve once I get proceeds from its auction," Yadav added.

Yadav is the fourth person to strike rich in the last one month. Earlier, three persons had found diamonds from mines. All four diamonds collectively weigh 29.82 karat, Singh said.

