Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomas Cook, SOTC to hold first holiday roadshows since lockdown

"Held at Accor and Marriott hotels across India, we intended to provide Indians with a safe and smooth holiday booking experience and the assistance of our holiday experts, while availing of great offer," Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) said. To further assist customers, the travel companies have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation across India, he added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:14 IST
Thomas Cook, SOTC to hold first holiday roadshows since lockdown

Integrated travel services company Thomas Cook India and its group firm SOTC Travel on Friday announced the first physical holiday roadshows since the lockdown. The series of customer-centric roadshows in association with Accor and Marriott hotels will be held on Sunday across key source markets - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur and Baroda, the travel firm said in a statement.

Thomas Cook India's Freedom Month Celebrations and SOTC's Freedom Month Carnival have been designed to incorporate the reassurance of an in-person holiday booking experience within easy access, coupled with the hygiene-safety protocols of Accor and Marriott venues. The companies holiday experts will be present to guide and assist customers with important elements, including health and safety protocols, among others - aimed at bringing back customer confidence in travelling during the COVID era.

"To assist our customers' plan their perfect holiday and guide them through the new and updated travel protocols, we have simplified the booking process by bringing our Freedom Month Celebrations right to our customers' doorstep. "Held at Accor and Marriott hotels across India, we intended to provide Indians with a safe and smooth holiday booking experience and the assistance of our holiday experts, while availing of great offer," Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) said.

To further assist customers, the travel companies have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation across India, he added..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria orders closure of 'radical mosques', news agency APA says

Austrias interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of radical mosques after Mondays deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.Details will be announ...

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documen...

Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop resi...

Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief

Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. Gen Naravanes three-day visit to Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020