Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need 100 pc security clearance from Punjab govt to resume train services: Railway Board chief

Yadav, in a press briefing on Thursday, said the state government had given assurance that the tracks would be cleared by Friday morning. Rail services in the state have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer organisations organised protests on tracks and station premises against the recently passed farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:23 IST
Need 100 pc security clearance from Punjab govt to resume train services: Railway Board chief

The Punjab government has been unable to remove all blockades on the railway network with as many as 22 sites still to be cleared of protesters, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Friday, adding that the railways needs 100 per cent security clearance from the state to resume operations. Yadav, in a press briefing on Thursday, said the state government had given assurance that the tracks would be cleared by Friday morning.

Rail services in the state have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer organisations organised protests on tracks and station premises against the recently passed farm laws. The Railway Board chairman said the railways will not run selective trains, but will restore all services.

"There are 22 blockades remaining in the state as of now.The RPF and the state police have had meetings in Chandigarh yesterday and we have conveyed to them that they provide us security clearance for all trains so that we can restore them at one go. We will not start selective train services, whether freight or passenger. We have conveyed to them that we require 100 per cent security clearance from them to begin operations," he said. Sources said that during the meetings with state government officials, it was indicated that the state wanted freight trains to resume operations but not passenger trains. Also, there were proposals from the state, sources said, to begin transportation of select goods for a select number of days, which the railways declined to do.

Sources said that the railways has conveyed to the state government that this "on and off" system suggested by them was "not feasible". "We have bookings for our passenger trains and it is sad that during this festival season we are cancelling the trains everyday. I have full faith in the state government that in some time the blockades will be cleared and we won't have to cancel the trains scheduled for tomorrow,” said Yadav at a press briefing on Friday.

RPF Director General Arun Kumar said that while in some places protesters have been cleared from the tracks, they have accumulated in the circulation area. The concern, he says, is that these people might again block the tracks.

"We have requested the state police to provide additional force so that if they converge on the tracks again, they can be restricted,” he said. Yadav reiterated the railways' demand that train services could resume only under one condition that "all blockades are removed and we get the state government's assurance of safety and security of the trains".

The loss suffered by the railways due to the agitation in Punjab over the central farm reform laws has already crossed an estimated Rs 1,200 crore as protests on train tracks continued. According to data from the national transporter, over 2,300 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated till date due to the blockades caused by the protestors. Around 1,350 trains have been forced to be cancelled or diverted, it said.

Train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due farmers' protests. While it had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over safety and security of train crew members. The three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted recently.

Farmers' bodies protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. They demand that the laws be withdrawn. The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria orders closure of 'radical mosques', news agency APA says

Austrias interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of radical mosques after Mondays deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.Details will be announ...

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documen...

Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop resi...

Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief

Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. Gen Naravanes three-day visit to Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020