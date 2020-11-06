Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali: Ban use of all firecrackers, activist tells Maha govt

Abdulali requested the government to consider the "serious hazard" to human health indicated by the test result of hazardous chemicals contained in firecrackers. "In these times of COVID-19, firecrackers are even more dangerous due to their contribution to air and noise pollution, and most particularly on respiratory health.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:29 IST
Diwali: Ban use of all firecrackers, activist tells Maha govt

A city activist has asked the Maharashtra government to ban all kinds of firecrackers with immediate effect, claiming these will be even more dangerous during the COVID-19 outbreak in view of the air pollution and negative effects they cause on respiratory health. In a Facebook post addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, activist and founder of NGO Awaaz Foundation Sumaira Abdulali cited the "extremely high" noise levels of firecrackers tested jointly with MPCB in 2019, which make them "unsuitable" for use in residential areas.

Abdulali said her NGO tested commonly available firecrackers in a private laboratory and compared the chemical composition with entries listed in Schedule I 'List of Hazardous and Toxic Chemicals' of Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules 1989. "This testing details chemical content where there is a significant proportion of the chemical present. When these chemicals are burnt, they form oxides, some of which are extremely toxic to human health, including sulphur trioxide, vanadium pentoxide, potassium oxides and copper oxides," said Abdulali.

"All of these and their oxides are listed as toxic under the (hazardous chemicals) Rules. These harmful chemicals are released into the air and form components of air pollution experienced during periods such as Diwali," she said, adding that green crackers were not available in the market. With Maharashtra Pollution Control Board postponing its annual noise pollution testing this year until further notice, Abdulali pointed towards the results of last year which indicate "extremely high levels" of noise pollution of most tested crackers, "making them unsuitable for use in any residential area".

Firecrackers independently present health problems, including elevated risk of respiratory disease, and they can compromise recovery of patients of other respiratory illness such as COVID-19, she noted. Abdulali requested the government to consider the "serious hazard" to human health indicated by the test result of hazardous chemicals contained in firecrackers.

"In these times of COVID-19, firecrackers are even more dangerous due to their contribution to air and noise pollution, and most particularly on respiratory health. I request the Maharashtra government to ban the use of all firecrackers with immediate effect," she demanded.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria orders closure of 'radical mosques', news agency APA says

Austrias interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of radical mosques after Mondays deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.Details will be announ...

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documen...

Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop resi...

Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief

Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. Gen Naravanes three-day visit to Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020