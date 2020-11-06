Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban on firecrackers,COVID-19 hits fireworks industry in TN hard

Industry sources said the pandemic has resulted in cracker manufacturers operating at only 60 per cent of their capacity and are worried that the ban may even result in some units shutting shop next year. "We were operating at about 60 per cent due to COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:02 IST
Ban on firecrackers,COVID-19 hits fireworks industry in TN hard
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

The ban on firecrackers by some state governments has come as a double whammy for the fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu, which cater to 90 per cent of the demand in the country, as they have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources. Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi have banned firecrackers during the festive season, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and also air pollution, while Karnataka has decided to soon issue an order to this effect.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had written to his counterparts of Rajasthan and Odisha to revoke the ban on sale and use of firecrackers, considering its impact on about eight lakh workers in Tamil Nadu. Industry sources said the pandemic has resulted in cracker manufacturers operating at only 60 per cent of their capacity and are worried that the ban may even result in some units shutting shop next year.

"We were operating at about 60 per cent due to COVID-19 outbreak. Now with this ban we are worried how it is going to be next year. Some firecracker manufacturers may even shut shop when there is no business," a senior industry official told PTI. The industry, he said, was functioning with very few employees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and slightly more numbers later when some restrictions were eased.

Other problems they face was disbursement of salaries to employees and uncertainty whether the units would receive payment for stocks already sent to states like Rajasthan and Haryana before the ban was announced, another official said. He claimed that 30 per cent of the stocks are lying idle.

The firecrackers industry is mainly focused in and around Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in south Tamil Nadu. Following a 2018 Supreme Court direction, the state has only restricted bursting of green crackers to one hour in the morning and another hour in the evening on Deepavali day which falls on November 14, this year.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM slams Bedi for rejecting govt proposals, returning files

Puducherry, Nov 6 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government as repeated rejection of them only creates a bad impression of her among the ...

Dhampur Sugar Q2 profit jumps to Rs 28 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago periodThe total income rose to Rs...

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people : Union home minister in Kolkata.

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people Union home minister in Kolkata....

Former Kosovo President Thaci to face war crimes judges on Monday

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who suddenly resigned and was taken into the custody of a war crimes tribunal on Thursday, will face a judge for the first time on Monday, the court said. Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, arrive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020