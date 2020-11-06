Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare, Practice, Achieve - Mantra for Clearing UPSC Prelims Is the Heart of EdTech Startup SprintUPSC

Directionless preparation, lack of practice and repeated mistakes are the topmost reasons for not clearing UPSC Prelims examination.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:19 IST
Prepare, Practice, Achieve - Mantra for Clearing UPSC Prelims Is the Heart of EdTech Startup SprintUPSC
SprintUPSC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Directionless preparation, lack of practice and repeated mistakes are the topmost reasons for not clearing UPSC Prelims examination. To solve these pain points, SprintUPSC has launched India's First Bi-Lingual Platform for UPSC test preparation with high-quality practice questions for UPSC aspirants. The platform has over 12,000 questions covering 230 plus topics and 35 plus books, including NCERTs, in both English and Hindi. It can be accessed via Android and iOS apps or via Web application. SprintUPSC aims to revolutionize the UPSC test series market. UPSC aspirants no longer have to depend on fixed IAS test series which are not very effective to improve candidate's performance. Through a unique methodology that is based on the five pillars of Prepare, Practice, Adapt, Collaborate and Gamify, SprintUPSC is all set to help candidates crack UPSC Prelims in the first attempt. SprintUPSC allows aspirants to practice by creating real-time tests book chapter or topic wise. This is to ensure that aspirants can practice as per their own study plan and practicing questions becomes part of their daily habit. Aspirants can adapt their preparation strategy based on feedback from a state-of-the-art analytics engine which keeps track of their performance using advanced metrics such as coverage, accuracy, and performance score. Furthermore, the platform guides the aspirants on exactly where they are lagging and how to overcome their shortcomings in those areas. Also, aspirants can earn rewards for correct answers and referrals. The reward points can later be redeemed in numerous ways such as cashback or discount coupons. The brain behind the startup is a group of technocrats including Simranjit Singh, Arshdeep Bahga and Amit Sareen. Simranjit Singh has over 13 years of experience in teaching for civil services and state services examination. Arshdeep Bahga has worked as a research scientist at a top US university and has to his credit several technology patents, research publications and books. Amit Sareen has over 10 years' experience in software design and development for Fortune 500 companies. Founding team is supported by industry experts such as Harshpreet Singh, Nitin Monga and Gaurav Kochhar who have decades of experience in education and technology sector. Several senior IAS/IFS officers and industry leaders are on the advisory board. SprintUPSC has also raised a seed round of funding from HNI and angel investors.

"We aim to offer a personalized practice experience that no other platform does currently, by not only showing the road but also help the aspirants walk on it," said Simranjit Singh, while elaborating on their vision. "Through a combination of innovative patent-pending technologies and original high-quality content developed by subject experts, SprintUPSC envisions to pave a unique and enjoyable way by means of which the civil service aspirants can prepare and practice efficiently for the UPSC Prelims examination," said Arshdeep Bahga, while adding on that.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...

Hockey Mizoram awarded best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020

Hockey Mizoram was awarded the best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020 at the 10th Hockey India Congress in New Delhi on Friday. Hockey Mizoram led by president Zothankimi and general secretary Lalrinfela have worked towards the growth ...

UK airports could close without govt support - industry body

British airports urged the Prime Minister to provide bespoke support for the sector, warning that without it some could shut, ruining government hopes for UK trade as the country seeks new economic ties beyond the European Union. A new lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020