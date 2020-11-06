Left Menu
Brookfield Properties wins Indian Green Building Council Excellence Awards at Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment 2020

Brookfield Properties ("Brookprop Management Services Private Limited") has won the 'Excellence Award' for two of its Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certified IT parks

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:21 IST
Brookfield Properties . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Brookfield Properties ("Brookprop Management Services Private Limited") has won the 'Excellence Award' for two of its Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certified IT parks: Candor TechSpace G2, Sector 21, Gurugram and Candor TechSpace N1, Sector 62, Noida, at the recently held Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment 2020. The award underlines Brookfield Properties' goal to minimize its impact on the environment, while improving the efficient use of resources.

"Environmental, social and governance excellence is core to how we conduct our business across the globe. In sync with this vision, we constantly strive towards operational efficiency and optimal utilisation of natural resources to reduce our carbon footprint. Being a founding member of IGBC, we are committed to create positive impact on the environment, while improving the efficiencies over time. We are pleased to receive this award and motivated to keep up our commitment towards our sustainability goals," said Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Brookfield Properties. Indian Green Building Council launched the 'Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment' program for encouraging fully certified green building projects to maintain their facilities as green. This award is applicable to the buildings that have achieved Bronze/Gold/Platinum IGBC certifications before 2019.

At Brookfield Properties, it is believed that environment, social and governance principles are embedded in every aspect of operation - from efficient, responsible building materials, to rooftop solar panels. All its initiatives such as energy reduction, water conservation, improving indoor air quality, green mobility, are focused on building a culture of innovation and an outlook that creates a sustainable and ecofriendly environment. There is continuous impetus on improving the energy efficiency, which has also resulted in several accolades and recognitions. Two office campuses managed by Brookfield Properties, have received IGBC Platinum Certification, and one office campus is Gold certified.

Further, two office campuses managed by Brookfield Properties have also received Bureau of Energy Efficiency 5 Star Energy Label. The latest recognition by Indian Green Building Congress is another milestone added to the list of achievements. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

