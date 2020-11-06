Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Pru Life raises Rs 1,200 cr in maiden NCD sale

This is the maiden NCD issue by the insurers and offers 6.85 per cent in annual coupon for the 10-year money. The capital will be used to further strengthen and augment the company's solvency ratio and support business growth, the insurer said in a note.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:33 IST
ICICI Pru Life raises Rs 1,200 cr in maiden NCD sale

Leading private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential Life on Friday raised Rs 1,200 crore in debt capital through the sale of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) -- a first for the company. This is the maiden NCD issue by the insurers and offers 6.85 per cent in annual coupon for the 10-year money.

The capital will be used to further strengthen and augment the company's solvency ratio and support business growth, the insurer said in a note. The company's current solvency ratio is at 205, well in excess of the regulatory requirement of 150.

"This debt capital raise, which is the largest by any insurance company in the country this year, will further increase our resilience and financial strength and the proceeds shall be utilised for normal business activities," the management said. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market of the NSE.

The NCDs offer a coupon of 6.85 per cent per annum and a tenor of 10 years with a call option at the end of the fifth year, and annually thereafter. The subordinated debt instrument carries AAA ratings from both Crisil and Icra.

NS Kannan, the managing director and chief executive said, "We are delighted with the market response to our maiden subordinated debt capital raise through NCDs. The issue was tightly priced at a coupon rate of 6.85 per cent per annum". "While our solvency ratio is already at 205, we have proactively used the opportunity offered by benign debt market conditions for the benefit of all our stakeholders." PTI BEN KPM BAL BAL.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Icra

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020