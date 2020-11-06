Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to start flights connecting Nashik with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyd

SpiceJet said on Friday that it would launch flights connecting Nashik in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from this month. The SpiceJet flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik sector come under the regional connectivity scheme Udan. Under the scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:38 IST
SpiceJet to start flights connecting Nashik with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyd

SpiceJet said on Friday that it would launch flights connecting Nashik in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from this month. Apart from the six flights connecting Nashik, the airline also announced 12 other flights, some of which are on the Bengaluru-Kolkata, Jaipur-Chennai, Mumbai-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Delhi-Udaipur routes.

Flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik and Bengaluru-Nashik sectors will commence from November 20, while flights on the Delhi-Nashik sector will begin from November 25, the airline said in a statement. The SpiceJet flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik sector come under the regional connectivity scheme Udan.

Under the scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable. "Udaipur and Jaipur are two popular tourist destinations that see significant demand during the winters and I am sure our new flights to these cities will delight leisure and business travellers alike," SpiceJet chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines could operate a maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. PTI DSP HMB.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020