Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Bank posts Rs 44 cr net profit in Q2

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 44 crore in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST
J&K Bank posts Rs 44 cr net profit in Q2

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 44 crore in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year. The state-owned lender had posted a net loss of Rs 916.81 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Sequentially, net profit grew multi-fold from Rs 6.50 crore in April-June 2020 quarter. Total income fell to Rs 2,194.47 crore in July-September from Rs 2,262.94 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 8.87 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2020 from 10.64 per cent at the end of September 2019. In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 6,317.09 crore as against Rs 7,473.29 crore a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs declined to 3.03 per cent (Rs 2,023.32 crore) from 4.48 per cent (Rs 2,942.04 crore) a year ago. On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 44.39 crore during the quarter under review. It had reported a net loss of Rs 918 crore in the year-ago quarter and a net profit of Rs 7.30 crore in the preceding quarter ended June of this fiscal.

Total consolidated income fell to Rs 2,197.24 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,263.66 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated financial statement include results from JKB Financial Services (subsidiary) and J&K Grameen Bank (associate).

However, it does not include the financial statement of Jammu & Kashmir Asset Reconstruction Ltd in which the bank has a subscribed capital of Rs 98 lakh and the Government of J&K of Rs 1.02 crore, the bank said. "The promoters i.e. J&K government and J&K Bank are yet to release their respective shares towards the subscribed share capital of the company. In the meantime, the promoters have decided to wind up the company and in turn the bank has approached the Registrar of Companies," the lender said.

J&K Bank said it restructured 28 accounts for an amount of Rs 35.74 crore as of September 2020 under the "relief for MSME borrowers exempted or registered under the Goods and Services Tax". For select borrower accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), against a total outstanding of Rs 3,932.23 crore, the bank had made provision of Rs 3,666.06 crore, it added.

With regard to moratorium provisions between March-August due to the pandemic, the lender said it made provision of Rs 295 crore at the end of September 2020. On the accounts not declared NPA, the lender said it made provision of Rs 89.07 crore.

"As per the Government of India scheme, the difference between compound interest and simple interest to eligible borrowers from March 1, 2020 to August 8, 2020 amounting to Rs 21.53 crore has been credited to their respective account by November 5, 2020," J&K Bank said. Besides, the lender said that in as many as three accounts, involving amounts of Rs 368.71 crore, the resolution period has been extended for the half-year ended September 2020.

The bank's board of directors at its meeting appointed Mohmad Ishaq Wani as an additional director on the board of the bank with effect from November 6, 2020. Shares of J&K Bank on Friday closed 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 14.32 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020