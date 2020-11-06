Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 net loss widens to Rs 188.22 cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing. Its total income declined 49.60 per cent to Rs 1,171.32 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,324.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:05 IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 net loss widens to Rs 188.22 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 188.22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income declined 49.60 per cent to Rs 1,171.32 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,324.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Following an almost washout quarter in June in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, September quarter showed signs of swift recovery across businesses, ABFRL said.

"Most of the stores opened with footfalls rising gradually...The (quarterly) performance was in a constrained environment with sporadic lockdowns and restrictions and continued consumer reluctance to visit stores. Most of the recovery was driven by an agile and innovative mindset, exhibited through the creation of new products and channels," the company said. On the outlook, ABFRL said, "The company is confident of consistent recovery in business over the next two quarters and is on track to restore normalcy of operations by Q4 FY21".

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delight customers through innovative products, fresh assortment of categories, and unconventional routes to market. This, along with an unwavering focus on optimising cost and conserving cash and meticulous execution of capital raising initiatives, will enable ABFRL to emerge stronger on the other side of this global crisis, it added.

Last month, ABFRL had announced Rs 1,500-crore capital infusion by Flipkart. Flipkart will hold 7.8 per cent stake in ABFRL upon successful completion of this transaction.

ABFRL said these funds will be utilised to strengthen the balance sheet and pursue growth across current businesses and new lines of business such as innerwear, casual wear and ethnic wear. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 153.60 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020