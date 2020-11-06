Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from 'imported COVID-19 cases': Official

China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from "imported cases" of coronavirus.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:13 IST
Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from 'imported COVID-19 cases': Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK, and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from "imported cases" of coronavirus. The Chinese embassy in Delhi said on Thursday that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

China has also made similar announcements for travellers from the UK and the Philippines. "As the epidemic situation overseas is getting worse, China is facing greater risks of imported cases. In October, the number of imported cases grew by 45 percent compared with that in September," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, justifying Beijing's decision.

"In the meantime, some domestic cases were also found. Under such circumstances, we have learned from other countries' practices and further strengthened pre-departure prevention and control measures for travellers coming to China," he said. China's sudden decision has led to the cancellation of several Vande Bharat Mission flights by India to bring over 2,000 stranded Indian professionals to this country.

Wang also said COVID-19 tests being stipulated for passengers arriving in China were not hundred percent accurate. "The pre-departure nucleic acid testing for China-bound travellers has been essential in preventing epidemic importation. However, none of the existing test methods can be 100 percent accurate at the moment," he said.

"According to the competent authorities, IgM antibody test results are stable, and the passengers' test results can be a lot more accurate if the test methods are combined. That's why we now need IgM anti-body testing, too," he said. He also suggested to China-bound travelers to take direct flights instead of transiting through different routes.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria admits 'intolerable mistakes' in checks on Vienna attacker

Austria on Friday admitted intolerable mistakes in the handling of intelligence on the jihadist who killed four people in Vienna on Monday, saying it could have considered him a greater threat and monitored him more closely.The head of the ...

Racial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows in October

The gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites in the United States narrowed in October for a second straight month, a sign the improving labor market is reaching more Americans even as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise. T...

Ukraine to build synagogue on site of Babyn Yar massacre

Ukraine will build a synagogue at the memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, the head of the memorial site Max Yakover told Reuters on Friday. This should...

Prashant Bhushan regrets 'error' in his Oct 21 tweet on CJI

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has regretted the error in his tweet of October 21 in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government. On October, Bhushan h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020