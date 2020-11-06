Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron pitches France Inc as post-COVID-19 investment destination

Despite France and much of Europe being in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic's second wave, Macron is betting that investors will prefer the "upside risk" of his 100 billion euro recovery package to Brexit Britain or "stable" Germany. "Why are we doing that?

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:00 IST
Macron pitches France Inc as post-COVID-19 investment destination

President Emmanuel Macron has sensed an opportunity to market France as Europe's next business destination after the coronavirus crisis and embarked on a charm offensive with international investors on Friday, French officials said. Despite France and much of Europe being in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic's second wave, Macron is betting that investors will prefer the "upside risk" of his 100 billion euro recovery package to Brexit Britain or "stable" Germany.

"Why are we doing that? We've realised that investors are facing a blank slate now and that the CEOs of big multinationals are closely looking at how each country is responding to the crisis," one French presidential adviser said. "Britain is bogged down in Brexit, which isn't helping promote their country," another Macron adviser added. "Germany has a recovery package more tilted towards demand than supply, so they have no new selling case to speak of."

Macron has organised a conference call on Friday with the chief executives of Tata, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Zalando, among others, to seek to secure new investment - the virtual version of the "Choose France" summits he has held before Davos gatherings in the past. Asked about the timing of the sales pitch amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in France, which was forced to declare a second lockdown last month, the officials said investors were looking past the second wave and deciding now which countries would be the long-term post-coronavirus winners.

"The whole of Europe has seen a new flare-up in the epidemic. The CEOs know very well there will be several waves such as this one," one of the French officials said. "What's important to show is that France is not only focused on managing the crisis, but is also looking forward and transforming the economy," he added.

The French economy rebounded 16% in the third quarter following an unprecedented 13.8% slump in the second quarter, after the country was put under one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. The second lockdown is likely to tip the country back into contraction territory in the final quarter. Paris has mobilised more than 470 billion euros in tax breaks, state-subsidised furloughs and business loan guarantees to contain the crisis and unveiled a two-year 100 billion plan to cut business taxes and invest in renewable energy projects.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 1317 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Pu...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020