Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in five months in October and more Americans are working part time, underscoring the challenges the next president faces to keep the recovery from the pandemic on track as fiscal stimulus dries up and new COVID-19 cases explode across the country. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed 3.6 million people out of work for more than six months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:41 IST
WRAPUP 4-U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in five months in October and more Americans are working part time, underscoring the challenges the next president faces to keep the recovery from the pandemic on track as fiscal stimulus dries up and new COVID-19 cases explode across the country.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed 3.6 million people out of work for more than six months. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House. "Initially, the recovery was breathtaking, but has lost much steam," said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "With no fiscal stimulus and the resurgence of coronavirus, job gains will be tougher to achieve in the future."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 jobs last month after rising by 672,000 in September. That was the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May and left employment 10.1 million below its peak in February. Employment was held back by the departure of 147,000 temporary workers hired for the 2020 Census. A 271,000 increase in leisure and hospitality jobs accounted for about two-fifths of the payrolls gain last month. Employment in professional and business services increased by 208,000, with about half in temporary help services. Manufacturing added 38,000 jobs, while construction payrolls increased 84,000.

The loss of temporary Census jobs and further layoffs at cash-strapped state and local governments cut overall government employment by 268,000 jobs. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 600,000 jobs in October. Though private payrolls increased 906,000 last month, the labor market recovery has a long way to go.

"Employment is still only at its late 2015 level," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "And at October's pace, it would take about 16 months for employment to return to its pre-pandemic level." A contested election reduces the chances of another coronavirus rescue package from the government this year. Even if more fiscal stimulus is agreed on, it will likely be smaller than had been anticipated before the election.

That shifts the spotlight to the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank kept interest rates near zero on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the pace of improvement in the economy and labor market had moderated, noting that the recovery would be stronger with more fiscal support. "The Federal Reserve is going to end up doing more stimulus rather than scaling it back," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. "This is especially so if political tensions remain high and get in the way of a swift fiscal response."

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell. RISE IN PART-TIME WORKERS

More than $3 trillion in government coronavirus relief for businesses and workers fueled a historic 33.1% annualized rate of economic growth in the third quarter. That followed a record 31.4% pace of contraction in the April-June quarter. Lack of fiscal stimulus and spiraling new coronavirus infections put the economy on a sharply slower growth path heading into the fourth quarter. Restaurants and gyms have moved outdoors, but cooler weather and the resurgence in COVID-19 infections could leave many in trouble.

Even if state and local governments do not impose new restrictions on businesses, consumers are likely to stay away, fearing exposure to the respiratory illness. The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 infections, according to a Reuters tally. Though small and medium-sized businesses have suffered most from the pandemic, large corporations have not been spared. Exxon Mobil last month announced 1,900 layoffs in the United States. Boeing said it expected to eliminate about 30,000 jobs, 11,000 more than previously planned, by end-2021.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9% in September. But it continued to be biased down by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work." Without this recurring mistake, the government estimated the jobless rate would have been about 7.2% in October. The number of people out of work for more than six months surged by 1.2 million in October. There were 6.7 million people working part time for economic reasons, reflecting reduced hours because of slack work or business conditions. That was up 383,000 from September.

The share of permanently unemployed increased to 40.9% in October from 35.6% in the prior month. "A rising share of temporary layoffs are becoming permanent, signaling the long-lasting scarring effects from the crisis," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The air strikes in a...

Maharashtra reports 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday. According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged toda...

Study reveals COVID-19 infection rates low in people with rheumatic diseases

A new study shows that the COVID-19 infection incidence has been low in people with rheumatic diseases, and most of those infected experience a mild course of illness. Additionally, fatalities have been low among rheumatic disease patients ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020