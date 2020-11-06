Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St pauses as Biden edges closer to victory

Wall Street's main indexes took a breather on Friday after sharp gains this week as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in a nail-biting election, while the monthly jobs report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St pauses as Biden edges closer to victory

Wall Street's main indexes took a breather on Friday after sharp gains this week as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in a nail-biting election, while the monthly jobs report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president. Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him.

"Markets have been pretty comfortable with that idea (of a Biden win), but if it's contested, it adds a little bit of uncertainty," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "Even with these states being really close, we might have to go back and recount, so we're in for a long period of uncertainty."

Despite Friday's losses, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq were on track for their best week since April as the prospect of a policy gridlock in Washington eased worries about tighter regulations on U.S. companies. Republicans could keep control of the U.S. Senate pending the outcome of four undecided races and they would likely block large parts of Biden's legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.

Meanwhile, the government's closely watched report showed unemployment dropped sharply to 6.9% last month from 7.7% in September, but job recovery slowed as fiscal support ebbed and daily coronavirus cases surged. "Despite a shorter-term rally, ultimately we're going to see some real challenges in payrolls and the economy," said Phil Toews, chief executive officer and portfolio manager for Toews Corp in New York.

"The most leading indicator is the number of (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations, and number of deaths in the country and that is going in the completely wrong direction." At 12:36 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31% to 28,299.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.16% to 3,504.79 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.21% to 11,866.16.

Technology mega-caps including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc fell after logging strong gains this week and were among the biggest drags on the benchmark S&P 500. Coty Inc jumped 15% as the cosmetics maker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, while T-Mobile US Inc gained 6.1% after adding more phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter.

Electronic Arts Inc slumped 7.8% after the video game maker fell short of quarterly sales estimates. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 1.42-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.59-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 168 new highs and 22 new lows.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya govt will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday warned that the government will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony in the state. It seems there is political instigation, so we are still going deep into tha...

COVID taught lesson through which country can plan better future: PM's principal secy

The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson through which the country can plan a better future, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday. Mishra made the remarks during the first professor Jai Krishna memor...

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020