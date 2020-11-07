Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira slides

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan removed the central bank governor from his post on Saturday and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal after the lira currency hit record lows, having lost 30% of its value since the start of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 08:28 IST
Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira slides

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan removed the central bank governor from his post on Saturday and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal after the lira currency hit record lows, having lost 30% of its value since the start of the year. The decision to replace Murat Uysal as governor was made by presidential decree, which was announced in the country's Official Gazette. It was not immediately clear why Uysal had been replaced.

The lira closed at 8.5445 against the dollar on Friday after a touching record low of 8.58, despite dollar weakness as votes were still being counted in the U.S. election. Erdogan had appointed then-deputy governor Uysal to head the central bank in July 2019 when he sacked his predecessor Murat Cetinkaya amid the president's frustration that the bank had not cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Erdogan, a self-described enemy of high interest rates, has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs. Last weekend, he said Turkey was fighting an economic war against those squeezing it in "the devil's triangle of interest and exchange rates and inflation". Naci Agbal had been finance minister from 2015 until 2018, when he was appointed to head the directorate of presidential strategy and budget.

At the last meeting of its monetary policy committee on Oct. 22, the central bank bucked expectations for a big interest rate hike and held its policy rate steady at 10.25%, triggering sharp losses in the lira. The bank, which also surprised markets a month earlier when it hiked rates, said it would continue with liquidity measures to tighten money supply. It raised the uppermost rate in its corridor, the late liquidity window, to 14.75% from 13.25%.

However, the lira has continued to slide despite those measures, weakening 30% against the U.S. currency this year to become the worst performer in emerging markets. Bearishness towards the lira stems from concerns about possible Western sanctions against Turkey, depleted reserves, high inflation and political interference in monetary policy.

Analysts are concerned that Turkey's ties could suffer if Democrat Joe Biden becomes U.S. president. Turkey's Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday that Finance Minister Berat Albayrak had ruled out intervening to support the lira, reiterating government concerns that raising interest rates could hurt the economy.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We will overcome this virus: UK PM hails victory of good over evil Diwali spirit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festiva...

WRAPUP 16-Biden lead widens in U.S. election, but no victory call yet

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to winning the White House on Friday as he expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground states, but television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count ...

Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: SC to Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr s...

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens

Joe Biden supporters danced in Philadelphias streets on Friday, while armed backers of President Donald Trump in Phoenix shouted, Stop the steal as a third day of post-election ballot counting brought the Democratic former vice president cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020