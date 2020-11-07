Left Menu
Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Altroz priced at Rs 6.6 lakh (ex showroom Delhi).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 11:15 IST
Tata Motors drives in new Altroz trim at Rs 6.6 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Altroz priced at Rs 6.6 lakh (ex showroom Delhi). The petrol powered XM+ trim comes with various features like the 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity that provides a seamless driving experience, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The variant also comes with steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, remote foldable key among others, it added. "With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment, but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry.

"We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said. Launched in January 2020, the Altroz comes with a 5-star GNCAP (Global New Car Assessment Programme) adult safety rating.

