Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 cr capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

This capital injection by Goldman Sachs will enable us to make prudent investments in R&D, high-quality manufacturing, as well as, establish a global commercial footprint." The company is confident of achieving aspiration of serving 5 million patients through its biosimilars portfolio and attaining a revenue target  of USD 1 billion by 2021-22, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:41 IST
Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 cr capital infusion from Goldman Sachs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Biocon on Saturday said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has approved a Rs 1,125 crore investment from Goldman Sachs. This capital injection by Goldman Sachs will enable Biocon Biologics to make prudent investments in R&D, high-quality manufacturing, as well as, establish a global commercial footprint.

The board of Biocon Biologics has approved a Rs 1,125 crore (USD 150 million) capital injection from Goldman Sachs, Biocon said in a statement. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, Goldman Sachs will be issued Optionally Convertible Debentures at a post money equity valuation of USD 3.94 billion, it added. "We are extremely pleased to welcome a capital injection by Goldman Sachs at this inflection point of Biocon Biologics' journey in its quest for global leadership in providing affordable access through Biosimilar drugs," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. This transaction is a part of the overall strategic plan of value creation for the company's shareholders through Biocon Biologics, she added.

Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said,"With three of our products commercialised in the US market, we continue to strive towards expanding access for our patients and unlocking value for our shareholders. This capital injection by Goldman Sachs will enable us to make prudent investments in R&D, high-quality manufacturing, as well as, establish a global commercial footprint." The company is confident of achieving aspiration of serving 5 million patients through its biosimilars portfolio and attaining a revenue target of USD 1 billion by 2021-22, he added. Som Krishna, a managing director in the Merchant Banking Division at Goldman Sachs said, "The global growth of biosimilars, coupled with collaborative regulatory pathways, is taking place at a rapid pace to drive market competition, budget sustainability for healthcare systems and improved patient access to treatments." Biocon Biologics is well-positioned to continue to grow and be a major global player in this dynamic segment of the pharmaceutical industry, he added. It has one of the largest biosimilars portfolios globally, spanning recombinant human Insulin (rh-Insulin), insulin analogs, monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins for oncology, immunology and other chronic disease areas. Biocon Biologics has the full spectrum of insulins (regular, basal and rapid) in its pipeline. Recently, its Insulin Glargine was commercialised in the US, making it the only company from India to enable affordable access to three products -- a biosimilar monoclonal antibody (Trastuzumab), a therapeutic protein (Pegfilgrastim) and an Insulin analog (Glargine) for patients in the U.S, through its partner Mylan.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...

Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday. The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Fr...

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a yea...

French PM vows to fight radical Islam in tribute to attack victims

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government would keep fighting relentlessly against radical Islam as he paid tribute to the three victims of a knife attack in the southern city of Nice last month. A Tunisian man shout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020