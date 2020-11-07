Left Menu
Rajasthan: Gurjar leader Bainsla threatens to intensify agitation

Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla on Saturday threatened to intensify their agitation over reservation from November 9 if their demands are not met immediately. The agitation will intensify from November 9 and the roads will be blocked across the state if the demands are met immediately, Bainsla said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:45 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar leader Bainsla threatens to intensify agitation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla on Saturday threatened to intensify their agitation over reservation from November 9 if their demands are not met immediately. Bainsla had set the Saturday deadline for the government to come up with an offer over their demands. Bainsla had said either the state government send minister Ashok Chandna or any other representative with an offer on Saturday or they will decide their future course of action. Chandna or any other minister did not come to meet Gurjar leaders till Saturday evening. However, Bharatpur District Collector Nathmal Didel and police officials met him.

Meanwhile, members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their blockade of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bayana's Pilupura and the Hindaun-Bayana road for the seventh consecutive day. Bainsla held a meeting with other Gurjar leaders in Bawanpada of Sikandara following which he threatened to intensify the agitation. The agitation will intensify from November 9 and the roads will be blocked across the state if the demands are met immediately, Bainsla said. The Gurjar leader said the government should give in writing if they agree to their demands on not.

Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "We have been patient with the government but it has assured nothing. Clearing the backlog of vacancies was a part of the Congress manifesto but nothing has been done." Meanwhile, Deewan Shergarh, a member of a body representing 80 Gurjar villages of Bharatpur's Bayana block, said Bainsla should call off the stir. Traders in Bayana are a worried lot due to the agitation. Local trade union president Janki Prasad said their business has been affected as people are avoiding coming to the market due to the stir.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process. On Thursday, a delegation comprising leaders from 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana, had sought the lifting of the blockade.

They told reporters that the government has accepted their demands but still around 200-300 people are sitting on the railway track. On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti,held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points.

