Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmer bodies slam Centre for not resuming goods trains

Farmer bodies protesting against the farm laws on Saturday slammed the Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab even as they stuck to their stand of not allowing passenger trains.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:16 IST
Punjab farmer bodies slam Centre for not resuming goods trains

Farmer bodies protesting against the farm laws on Saturday slammed the Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab even as they stuck to their stand of not allowing passenger trains. They also accused the Centre of adopting a “stubborn attitude” and alleged that it wanted to cause “harm“ to Punjab on the economic front for raising voice against the three legislations enacted recently. The railways on Saturday declined to resume goods trains in Punjab, saying it will either operate both freight and passenger trains or none. The train services in Punjab are suspended since September 24, when farmers started their “rail roko” agitation against the central laws. Goods trains had resumed in the state briefly after farmer unions on October 21 announced exempting them from their "rail roko" stir but the railways suspended them again, saying farmers are still blocking the tracks.

"We strongly condemn the stubborn attitude of the railways and the Centre for not resuming goods trains in the state," said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal. However, the 30 farmers bodies protesting the farm laws maintained that they will not allow passenger trains. " The farmers' bodies have already announced they will allow only goods trains and not passenger trains," said BKU (Dakunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill. "The central government wants to harm Punjab on the economic front by making baseless excuses," he further said.

The Punjab government on Friday had said, "The rail network all across the state of Punjab is presently totally clear for uninterrupted movement of goods trains." The suspension of goods trains has led to a power crisis as coal supplies to thermal plants have been hit. It has also adversely affected the supply of fertilisers for rabi crops, movement of foodgrain stocks besides impacting the state industry which is unable to get raw material and send finished goods outside. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...

MP: Woman Naxal with Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Balaghat

A 25-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday. The encounter took place at Malkhedi jungle under Baiher p...

Significant differences still remain in EU-UK trade talks

Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up efforts to find an agreement.After a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020