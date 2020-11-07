FACT posts record profit of Rs 83 cr in Sep quarter

State-owned Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has posted a record profit of Rs 83.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. "This is an all-time high operating profit reported in a quarter by the company. Profit during the same period last year was Rs 6.26 crore," an official statement said on Saturday

FACT also reported a turnover of Rs 1,047 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 931 crore in the year-ago period, the statement said

During the quarter, the production and sales of FACTAMFOS, the company’s flagship product, and ammonium sulphate surpassed all-time high quarterly records, it said. FACT is a public sector company under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers.