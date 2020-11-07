Future Supply Chain Solutions reports Q2 net loss of Rs 68.75 cr

Left Menu
Future Supply Chain Solutions on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.75 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 on account of lower income. Future Supply Chain said COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed throughout the country had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:52 IST
Future Supply Chain Solutions on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.75 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 on account of lower income.  The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.73 crore for the same period a year ago.  Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 106.93 crore, down 65.93 per cent as against Rs 313.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.  Future Supply Chain said COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed throughout the country had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020.  Future Supply Chain is a supply chain and logistics company in India. PTI SVK MKJ

