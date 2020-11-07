Spa operator held for prostitution

Spa operator held for prostitutionPTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:30 IST
A spa operator has been arrestedfrom Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra for running aprostitution racket, police said on Saturday, adding that fourwomen were rescued
The accused, Toros Magardichian, has been booked undervarious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under thePrevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), an officer said
