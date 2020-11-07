Left Menu
Spa operator held for prostitution

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:30 IST
Spa operator held for prostitution

A spa operator has been arrestedfrom Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra for running aprostitution racket, police said on Saturday, adding that fourwomen were rescued

The accused, Toros Magardichian, has been booked undervarious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under thePrevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), an officer said

PTI CORRNSK NSK

