Vivo committed to 'Make in India' plan, making new smartphone V20 SE in India

Smartphone company Vivo said on Saturday it will continue its commitment towards 'Make in India' initiative and is making its new smartphone V20 SE in India. Vivo India director Nipun Marya gave this information on Saturday. The company will make its new smartphone V20 SE in Greater Noida, continuing Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India' so that it can be ensured that all Vivo phones sold in India are made by Indians only, Marya said in a statement. He said the company's Greater Noida unit employs about 10,000 employees.

Marya said that Rajasthan is one of the important markets for the company which accounts for more than 7 per cent of Vivo's total business. The company has a network of over 4,000 retailers and over 50 speciality stores in Rajasthan. He said the company has introduced a new smartphone Vivo V20 SE while expanding its V20 mobile range.