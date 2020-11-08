Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

Biden is not seen likely to try to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 12-country Pacific Rim trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration but abandoned by Trump in 2017. Instead, reforming the badly damaged World Trade Organization with new rules against subsidies and other non-market practices is viewed as a bigger priority.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:30 IST
Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade, and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessor's tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, Chinese and European goods any time soon.

"I've been told that if you close your eyes, you might not be able to tell the difference" between the Biden and Trump trade agendas, said Nasim Fussell, former Republican trade counsel at the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. "Biden's not going to be quick to unravel some of these tariffs." Biden, who captured the presidency on Saturday after days of vote counting, was elected with the strong backing of trade unions and progressives who have been skeptical of past free trade deals, so he will face pressure to maintain protections for vulnerable industries, such as steel and aluminum.

His top economic priority will be to revive an economy slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, so trade agreements will likely take a back seat to stimulus efforts and infrastructure development. Biden advisers say he will seek to end "artificial trade wars" with Europe and would immediately consult with U.S. allies before deciding on the future of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, in a bid for "collective leverage" against Beijing.

Former Trump and Obama administration trade officials say that in order to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods, Biden would likely demand the same basic concessions from China that Trump did: curbing massive subsidies to state-controlled firms, ending policies that force U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese counterparts, and opening its digital services markets to U.S. tech firms (another big Biden donor constituency). "Any president will have these on their agenda, but they're going to be really difficult," said Jamieson Greer, who served until April as chief of staff at the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

MORE PREDICTABLE A Biden administration will be more predictable on trade after Trump's abrupt shifts and tariff threats, said Wendy Cutler, a former USTR trade negotiators.

"The days of advisers scrambling to implement what they learn through presidential tweets will be in the past," said Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Biden is not seen likely to try to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 12-country Pacific Rim trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration but abandoned by Trump in 2017.

Instead, reforming the badly damaged World Trade Organization with new rules against subsidies and other non-market practices is viewed as a bigger priority.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson congratulates Joe Biden, a win that could pose him problems

Britains Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, although the victory could pose problems for the prime minister because of Bidens vocal concerns over his Brexit policy. Johnson, dubbed B...

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Joe Bidens supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump. Minutes...

Tennis-Zverev stops Nadal to set up Medvedev final in Paris

Top seed Rafael Nadals bid for a maiden Paris Masters title was halted on Saturday when the Spaniard was beaten 6-4 7-5 in the semi-finals by German fourth seed Alexander Zverev. Nadal, who reached the final at Bercy in 2007, was only brief...

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade, and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020