Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII writes to finance ministry, suggests ECLGS scheme for stressed sectors

The industry chamber on Sunday said it has recommended this intervention to assist the stressed segments, primarily in the service sectors like hospitality, tourism aviation and retail, as this would not have any impact on the fiscal deficit this year but will provide the much needed liquidity to these sectors which employ a large number of people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:32 IST
CII writes to finance ministry, suggests ECLGS scheme for stressed sectors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has written to the finance ministry, urging to explore an Emergency Loan Credit Guarantee Scheme to support the stressed sectors and argued that prolonged strain on employment-intensive sectors could impede economic recovery. The industry chamber on Sunday said it has recommended this intervention to assist the stressed segments, primarily in the service sectors like hospitality, tourism aviation and retail, as this would not have any impact on the fiscal deficit this year but will provide the much needed liquidity to these sectors which employ a large number of people. "CII appreciates the revenue constraints faced by the government and its impact on the widening fiscal deficit. This intervention, similar to what has been done for the MSMEs will be a win-win for all," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General CII, said. The Emergency Loan Credit Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) announced in May by the government as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package earmarked Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The scheme has made disbursals of Rs 1.48 lakh crore against sanctions of Rs 2.03 lakh crore. The scheme which was to end on October 31 has now been extended to November 30. "It is likely that the scheme will utilise around Rs 2 lakh crore. The unutilised amount of around Rs 1 lakh crore, and an additional Rs 50,000 crore, if need be, could be used to extend support to corporates in the stressed sectors, which were earlier not eligible for the current ECLGS scheme," CII said. This will help the sectors tide over the cash crunch and working capital issues, it added.

According to CII, one of the key challenges faced by the stressed sectors is severe liquidity crunch in the wake of low demand and an ECLGS scheme could help provide interim liquidity support, till demand recovers. The services sector which contributes 63 per cent to India's GDP has been affected disproportionally by the pandemic. The sector shrunk by 24.3 per cent in Q1FY21, year-on-year, CII said. The stressed sectors (construction, trade, hotels and transport) contributed a whopping 83.4 per cent to this contraction. Not only has the contraction been severe, the recovery in these sectors is slower than that in manufacturing, the chamber noted. As per industry estimates travel and tourism, civil aviation and retail employ about 9.5 crore people, including direct and indirect employment. Prolonged stress in these employment intensive sectors can lead to a self-reinforcing downward spiral of job losses and demand contraction, endangering the overall economic recovery, said CII. Citing the fiscal constraints faced by the government on one hand limiting its capacity for direct support, it said with the crying need for help from stressed sectors, a loan guarantee scheme like ECLGS with cap on interest rates could help meet some of the needs of stressed sectors, without any immediate strain on the fiscal position.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When COVID-19 turns "dancing Gods" of Malabar jobless, pushes to penury

He is the God incarnate. Wearing coconut-frond skirt and towering headgear, he used to give darshan to his devotees at temple grounds and countryside sacred groves at midnight.Even his mere touch or soothing words were believed to have the ...

Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in UP's Banda

A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in the Atarra area of the district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday evening, and the victim was identified as Rajkumar Verma 40, who works as a labourer, SHO of Atarra...

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Indian Oil Corp IOC director-pipelines Akshay Kumar Singh will be the new managing director and chief executive of the countrys biggest gas importer, Petronet LNG Ltd. Singh replaces Prabhat Singh who completed his five-year term on Septemb...

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden on U.S. election win, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries alliance. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020