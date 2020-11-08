Sandalwood tree trunk stolen from Aurangabad collector's home

Sandalwood tree trunk stolen from Aurangabad collector's homePTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:11 IST
A sandalwood tree trunk wasstolen from the Aurangabad collector's residential premiseslocated in the city's VIP Road, police said on Sunday
A complaint was lodged on Saturday, a Begumpura policestation official said
"A sandalwood tree was brought down at the collector'sresidence between 1:30am and 7am on Friday and the trunk etccarted away. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," said policestation in charge Sachin Sanap.
