Sandalwood tree trunk stolen from Aurangabad collector's home

A sandalwood tree trunk wasstolen from the Aurangabad collector's residential premiseslocated in the city's VIP Road, police said on Sunday

A complaint was lodged on Saturday, a Begumpura policestation official said

"A sandalwood tree was brought down at the collector'sresidence between 1:30am and 7am on Friday and the trunk etccarted away. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," said policestation in charge Sachin Sanap.