RTS Logistics eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 2-3 yrs, automotive segment to drive growth

Chennai-based third party logistics firm RTS Logistics is eyeing to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years, with automotive business majorly driving the growth, its director Narasimhan Raghavan said. The company, according to Raghavan, is expected to clock over Rs 100 crore revenue on an annualised basis this fiscal.

Samara Capital-backed express logistics firm Spoton Logistics holds a majority stake in RTS Logistics, which manages supply chain for several blue-chip firms. It, however, continues to operate as a separate entity with a separate balance sheet and management team.

Apart from automotive segment, RTS Logistics also caters to industrial, infra, energy and FMCG sectors, among others. "This year we are expecting north of Rs 100 crore (revenue) on an annualised basis. Our target is to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years. Given the expertise and the integration with Spoton, the technology solutions that we offer to customers, we think this target is something we should be able to achieve," Raghavan told PTI.

He said automotive segment contributes significantly to RTS Logistics' revenue and it would continue to remain a large part of the company's portfolio. "As much as 30-40 per cent (Rs 150-200 crore) of this revenue is expected to come from automotive," Raghavan added.

RTS Logistics caters to almost every original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive space, including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, among others, he said. "We currently do a lot in the automotive, industrial and infra space. We want to expand into apparel, and modern trade. These verticals have complexity of operations, and we feel we can offer solutions where complexity of operations in logistics is quite high," he said.

The company, however, is quite clear about the specificity of the expansion, he said, adding that "we want to become within the next three years not the biggest but best in the class in our selective segment we cater to." He said the September quarter has been "remarkably" well for the company with 32 per cent year-on-year growth on the back of rebound in automotive, infra, industrial and FMCG sectors. "While in Q1 we saw apparent hiccups in terms of infrastructural challenges, non-availability of the fleet, and so on, most of the issues vanished beginning May. The use of technology and our expertise over the years has proven to be a cornerstone of our success," Raghavan said.

"This not only supported our organic growth but as a result we also saw a significant increase in new customers in the first half of this financial year," he added. The company has added about 7-8 new large projects in the last six months, taking their total number to 25.

"There is a definite shift towards more organised and better third-party logistics companies. So apart from organic growth, we are also seeing inorganic growth in terms of new customers who are coming on board. Besides, we have also seen a fair amount of growth in our existing customer base as well," he added.