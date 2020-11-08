Left Menu
Development News Edition

RTS Logistics eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 2-3 yrs, automotive segment to drive growth

Given the expertise and the integration with Spoton, the technology solutions that we offer to customers, we think this target is something we should be able to achieve," Raghavan told PTI. He said automotive segment contributes significantly to RTS Logistics' revenue and it would continue to remain a large part of the company's portfolio.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:38 IST
RTS Logistics eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 2-3 yrs, automotive segment to drive growth

Chennai-based third party logistics firm RTS Logistics is eyeing to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years, with automotive business majorly driving the growth, its director Narasimhan Raghavan said. The company, according to Raghavan, is expected to clock over Rs 100 crore revenue on an annualised basis this fiscal.

Samara Capital-backed express logistics firm Spoton Logistics holds a majority stake in RTS Logistics, which manages supply chain for several blue-chip firms. It, however, continues to operate as a separate entity with a separate balance sheet and management team.

Apart from automotive segment, RTS Logistics also caters to industrial, infra, energy and FMCG sectors, among others. "This year we are expecting north of Rs 100 crore (revenue) on an annualised basis. Our target is to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years. Given the expertise and the integration with Spoton, the technology solutions that we offer to customers, we think this target is something we should be able to achieve," Raghavan told PTI.

He said automotive segment contributes significantly to RTS Logistics' revenue and it would continue to remain a large part of the company's portfolio. "As much as 30-40 per cent (Rs 150-200 crore) of this revenue is expected to come from automotive," Raghavan added.

RTS Logistics caters to almost every original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive space, including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, among others, he said. "We currently do a lot in the automotive, industrial and infra space. We want to expand into apparel, and modern trade. These verticals have complexity of operations, and we feel we can offer solutions where complexity of operations in logistics is quite high," he said.

The company, however, is quite clear about the specificity of the expansion, he said, adding that "we want to become within the next three years not the biggest but best in the class in our selective segment we cater to." He said the September quarter has been "remarkably" well for the company with 32 per cent year-on-year growth on the back of rebound in automotive, infra, industrial and FMCG sectors. "While in Q1 we saw apparent hiccups in terms of infrastructural challenges, non-availability of the fleet, and so on, most of the issues vanished beginning May. The use of technology and our expertise over the years has proven to be a cornerstone of our success," Raghavan said.

"This not only supported our organic growth but as a result we also saw a significant increase in new customers in the first half of this financial year," he added. The company has added about 7-8 new large projects in the last six months, taking their total number to 25.

"There is a definite shift towards more organised and better third-party logistics companies. So apart from organic growth, we are also seeing inorganic growth in terms of new customers who are coming on board. Besides, we have also seen a fair amount of growth in our existing customer base as well," he added. PTI IAS RVK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The milit...

RTS Logistics eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 2-3 yrs, automotive segment to drive growth

Chennai-based third party logistics firm RTS Logistics is eyeing to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years, with automotive business majorly driving the growth, its director Narasimhan Raghavan said. The company, according to R...

Belarus protests kick off with detentions, police chases

Security forces in Minsk detained 52 people on Sunday, a human rights watch group said, ahead of anti-government protests that have taken place every weekend since a disputed August election returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk...

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record of 459 - TV

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 459 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020