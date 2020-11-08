CBI books former CMD of PSU Hindustan Steelworks Construction over bribe charge

The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd, for allegedly demanding Rs one crore bribe in awarding a tender for the construction of Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum (TFCCM) in Varanasi, officials said Sunday. This is the second case against Bhaduri after the agency concluded its preliminary enquiry against him.

HSCL, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Steel Ministry, was appointed as Project Management Service Provider (PMSP) for executing the TFCCM project on June 3, 2015, they said. It is alleged that Vikas Jalan, MD of Trans Metalite India Pvt Ltd, had demanded Rs 2.25 crore from Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra for facilitating the selection of HSCL as PMSP of the project.

Saxena allegedly delivered Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in June 2015, the FIR said. After the selection as PMSP, HSCL published expression of interest regarding the project for which eight bidders came forward. It is alleged that Bhaduri entered a criminal conspiracy with Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra, who on the former's behalf demanded Rs one crore from N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nirman co Ltd, one of the bidders, for giving contract for the construction of Trade Facilitation Center & Crafts Museum at Varanasi, they said.

The CBI enquiry shows that Bhaduri and Saxena also demanded an illegal gratification of 7.5 percent of the total cost of the project, to be paid after the award of the work to Vijay Nirman. "N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar arranged the first installment i.e. Rs. 50 lacs from one M/s. Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Anant Saxena in the bank account of his firm M/s Zillion Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. from the bank account of M/s Madhuri Construction, Hyderabad, on May 28, 2015, through RTGS. "Enquiry has further revealed that the said amount received by Anant Saxena was further diverted to Dhiraj Kanchal, a private person," the CBI FIR has alleged.

Besides Bhaduri, Saxena, Rao, Kumar and Kanchal, the CBI has also booked four others -- Hirnadri Sarraddar, GM Engineering, and D C Bandopadhyay, Advisor Marketing and Contract, both in Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd, Vikas Jalan and GRK Reddy..