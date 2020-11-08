Flight operations begin from Darbhanga
Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) started Sunday from Bihars Darbhanga airport, as announced earlier by Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri. The minister who had visited Darbhanga on September 13 to review the work at the airport had announced that flight services from here to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru will begin from November 8, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja.
Spicejet will operate flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai under RCS. The inaugural flight in the Begaluru-Darbhanga-Delhi route began Sunday, airport sources said here.
Darbhanga MP Gopaljee Thakur, local MLA in the outgoing assembly Sanjay Saraogi and MLC Dilip Chaudhary boarded the inagural flight from Darbhanga to Delhi. The same flight returned here from the national capital later in the day.
A PTI reporter who was among the passengers, said all the flyers expressed happiness over launch of the flight operation. Besides, the flight in Bengaluru-Darbhanga-Delhi,SpiceJet will operate a daily flight in the Darbhanga-Mumbai route.
