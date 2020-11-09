Granules India board gives nod to set up subsidiary in Hyderabad
Drug firm Granules India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to set up a subsidiary in Hyderabad to build a greenfield facility for formulations business. Shares of Granules India Ltd were trading 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 373.50 on BSE.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:46 IST
Drug firm Granules India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to set up a subsidiary in Hyderabad to build a greenfield facility for formulations business. "The Board of Directors at their meeting has approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Hyderabad, India to build a greenfield facility for formulations business," Granules said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not share more details. Shares of Granules India Ltd were trading 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 373.50 on BSE.
