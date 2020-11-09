BSE Q2 net profit grows 28 pc, revenue up 15 pc

Leading stock exchange BSE has reported 28 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 46.81 crore for three months ended September 30. In comparison, the exchange posted a net profit of Rs 36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, BSE said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21 from Rs 108.89 crore in the year-ago period. The number of transactions processed on StAR Mutual Fund platform increased 60 per cent to 4 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2020 from 2.50 crore transaction processed during the same period a year ago.

The average daily turnover in equity segment climbed 44 per cent to Rs 3,703 crore during April-September this fiscal as compared to Rs 2,563 crore in the same period last year.