Blade India ties up with Panchshil Realty for heliport facility

Yoo Villas is located in proximity to Kharadi which is an IT hub and a business district housing a host of IT and ITeS companies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:02 IST
Blade India ties up with Panchshil Realty for heliport facility
US-based helicopter transport services provider Blade's Indian subsidiary on Monday said it has partnered with real estate developer Panchshil Realty for carrying out its operations from the latter's Yoo Villas heliport facility in Pune. Blade India has collaborated with Panchshil Realty and under this tie-up it will operate its services from Panchshil's Kharadi helipad located right next to Yoo Villas, the company said in a release.

Besides serving the residents and the office-goers of Kharadi, this heliport will also serve as an access point for Blade flyers who prefer the location, it said. Yoo Villas is located in proximity to Kharadi which is an IT hub and a business district housing a host of IT and ITeS companies.

"We are glad to partner with Panchshil Developers in adding value to its inhabitants by providing frictionless access to remote and urban locations such as Mumbai, offering a more convenient travel option versus spending hours on the roads commuting," said Karanpal Singh, Founder, Hunch Ventures and Blade India. Blade had launched its helicopter services, in a joint venture with equity investment firm Hunch Ventures, under a fly-by-seat model in the country, connecting Mumbai with Pune and temple town Shirdi late last year.

However, these services were later suspended for unspecified reasons. Early last month, it rolled out its end-to-end personalised air charter services 'Blade Anywhere', initially in Maharashtra, offering customers a host of facilities.

"The company is focused on providing customised mobility solutions to its users and partners. Going forward, safe and convenient access for short haul travel will be key to a quality work-life balance," Singh added. "The launch of helicopter services by Blade India between our Yoo Villas helipad in Pune and Mumbai is a welcome step and will go a long way in significantly reducing the commuting time between Mumbai and Pune," said Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty.

This kind of flexible pay-per-seat solution will greatly benefit businesspersons, corporate executives and affluent families from outside Pune who have a home here, Chordia said..

