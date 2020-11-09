Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys clocks profit of Rs 44.17 crores for Q2 FY21

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) posted a profit of Rs 44.17 crore for the July-September (Q2) of Financial Year 2020-21, a company statement said here.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:27 IST
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys clocks profit of Rs 44.17 crores for Q2 FY21
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) posted a profit of Rs 44.17 crore for the July-September (Q2) of Financial Year 2020-21, a company statement said here. The company had registered a loss of Rs 33.07 crore in the corresponding period in the last fiscal (2019-20).

Meanwhile, in the first quarter (April-June) of FY 21, the company had clocked a profit of Rs 24.03 crore, leading to a rise of 84 per cent in profit in the quarter ended September. IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of ferrochrome (FeCr).

As per the statement, the production rose to 64,872 tonnes in Q2 from 60,342 tonnes in Q1, a rise of 7.5 per cent in FY 21. The sales, meanwhile also grew from 59,743 tonnes in Q1 to 64,528 tonnes in Q2. Revenue rose to Rs 437.58 crore, while exports was clocked at Rs 387.86 crore in Q2, as per the statement.

The company also said it had long-term debt of Rs 431.83 crore in Q2 FY21 and that the debt-equity ratio stands at 0.38. Commenting on the results Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said, "We have operated through the lockdown period by virtue of the exemption available to continuous process industries and delivered a strong operational performance, while healthy market conditions in terms of demand and price have helped boost profitability."

"While inherent uncertainties remain due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the proactive approach of the central and state government to save lives and livelihoods augurs well. Going ahead, we also expect the imposition of export duty on chrome ore by South Africa to have a positive impact on ferro chrome prices," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for Tuesdays counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD le...

Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

Cambodians marked their Independence Day holiday Monday, but new coronavirus restrictions kept them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until furth...

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

North Carolina US, November 9 ANISputnik A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The ...

Reinventing Diwali with seed crackers

When the skies turn hazy with pollutants and millions gasp for breath, its time for a Diwali rethink on how to combine celebration with caution. And some innovators are ready with at least one answer seed crackers that burst not with sound...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020