Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway due to fog

Two people were killed and over half a dozen others injured as eight vehicles piled up on the Yamuna Expressway due to fog in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. Two people died in the crash while eight others got injured," according to a police statement.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:03 IST
Two killed in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway due to fog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and over half a dozen others injured as eight vehicles piled up on the Yamuna Expressway due to fog in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The road crash took place around 7.30 am on a stretch on the expressway that falls under the Sadabad police station area of Hathras in western UP, they said.

"The local police received information that eight vehicles had piled up on the Yamuna Expressway due to fog. Two people died in the crash while eight others got injured," according to a police statement. The injured have been hospitalized in Agra, police said.

Local police and officials were present at the scene of the incident and further proceedings are being carried out, they said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Melorra sees revenue bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels; expects up to 15 pc jump in FY21

Melorra - a lightweight online fine jewellery brand - on Monday said its revenue is bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and expects up to 15 per cent jump in 2020-21 from about Rs 100 crore achieved last year, on sharp revival in demand a...

Ind vs Aus: Kohli to play one Test, Rohit to skip ODIs and T20Is

India skipper Virat Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia, the BCCI confirmed on Monday. Kohli has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of th...

As African penguin population dwindles, researchers plan new colony

South African researchers plan to release scores of abandoned, hand-reared African penguin chicks at the Western Capes De Hoop nature reserve, boosting efforts to start a new breeding colony of the seabirds at risk of extinction.The only pe...

MTC nets over Rs 5.50 lakh in two months as fine

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has collected in excess of Rs 5.50 lakh as fine from over 4000 commuters travelling without tickets or necessary concession passes, ever since bus services in the city were resumed in September. The MT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020