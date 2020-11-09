Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divine Bhakti Box- A Perfect Diwali Gift from Gagan Dhawan (Curator of Pen Aur Paper)

This festive season, customers can lay their hands on some of the most sought-after Diwali gifts. Gagan Dhawan's Pen Aur Paper is here to spread positivity and joy in everyone's lives with their Divine Bhakti Box, comprising of the 15 most popular chalisas and Geeta Saar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:08 IST
Divine Bhakti Box- A Perfect Diwali Gift from Gagan Dhawan (Curator of Pen Aur Paper)
Divine Bhakti Box by Gagan Dhawan. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): This festive season, customers can lay their hands on some of the most sought-after Diwali gifts. Gagan Dhawan's Pen Aur Paper is here to spread positivity and joy in everyone's lives with their Divine Bhakti Box, comprising of the 15 most popular chalisas and Geeta Saar. The box set is here to fill each home with a sense of spirituality and devotion.

Available at a special price of Rs 2,999 after a massive 40 per cent discount, there is no looking further when choosing the perfect Diwali gift for your friends and family. The carefully-crafted collection of religious books is placed in a beautiful box with gold foiling that is sure to become a treasured heirloom which will be passed down from generation to generation, spreading prosperity in every household. The product is also now available on one of India's most trusted e-commerce sites, Flipkart as well. Buyers can head over to the Flipkart website or app to enjoy a wide variety of exclusive offers and cashbacks. One can also opt for a no-cost EMI offer, starting from just Rs 334 per month and give their homes an affordable auspicious touch.

That's not all. If buyers are looking for a customizable Bhakti box, Pen Aur Paper has that covered as well; No matter what one's needs are, the company specializes in making personalized boxes for any occasion. Be it a wedding or a pooja, kindly contact Pen Aur Paper for all sorts of customizable gifts and giveaways. One can easily become a flagbearer of hope in these stressful times by sending all their loved ones a Divine bhakti box to light up their lives. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

MTC nets over Rs 5.50 lakh in two months as fine

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has collected in excess of Rs 5.50 lakh as fine from over 4000 commuters travelling without tickets or necessary concession passes, ever since bus services in the city were resumed in September. The MT...

To create alibi, ex-K'taka minister travelled to Delhi before, after BJP worker's killing: CBI

Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni had travelled to Delhi before and after the killing of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad on June 15, 2016, to use it as an alibi, the CBI has alleged. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had arr...

Raghava Lawrence pens heartfelt note ahead of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii' premiere

Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut Laxmii, director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer. Laxmii is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror flick Kanchana, which has also...

Melorra sees revenue bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels; expects up to 15 pc jump in FY21

Melorra - a lightweight online fine jewellery brand - on Monday said its revenue is bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and expects up to 15 per cent jump in 2020-21 from about Rs 100 crore achieved last year, on sharp revival in demand a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020