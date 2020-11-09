Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to assist Viet Nam for disaster response

“We commend the Government of Viet Nam for their quick emergency response to the disaster,” said ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Andrew Jeffries.

ADB | Ha Noi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:23 IST
ADB approves $2.5 million grant to assist Viet Nam for disaster response
ADB has been working with other development partners to support the government’s disaster relief efforts, including assessing the impact of the disaster and the needs for assistance in the central provinces. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.5 million grant to assist the Government of Viet Nam in providing emergency and humanitarian services to residents affected by the recent floods in the country's central region.

"We commend the Government of Viet Nam for their quick emergency response to the disaster," said ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Andrew Jeffries. "ADB's grant will augment the wider government response to deliver immediate, life-saving assistance to people who need it the most, especially people who were already experiencing adverse economic impacts due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic."

The grant is funded by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which was designed to provide support to ADB's developing members affected by major natural disasters.

Since 6 October, the central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged and heavy rains, storm surge, and strong winds, leading to severe flooding and landslides. As of 29 October, 214 people have been killed or reported missing, according to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority.

About 7.7 million Vietnamese live in the areas damaged by the flooding. That includes 1.5 million people in 9 central provinces who were directly affected and about 380,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

ADB has been working with other development partners to support the government's disaster relief efforts, including assessing the impact of the disaster and the needs for assistance in the central provinces. ADB's assistance aims to help ensure that people living in the disaster areas have access to basic medical and social services and resources to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

In line with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Flood Response Plan, ADB will work closely with the government and coordinate with other development partners to deliver the humanitarian assistance in a manner that minimizes the risk of COVID-19 for affected people in the most severely affected provinces in the central region of Viet Nam.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump after Biden election win

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open for Wall Streets main indexes on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in a highly contentious election. Bidens victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him a...

WHO chief looks forward to working "very closely" with Biden team

The World Health Organization chief welcomed efforts on Monday to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. We welcome ...

MTC nets over Rs 5.50 lakh in two months as fine

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has collected in excess of Rs 5.50 lakh as fine from over 4000 commuters travelling without tickets or necessary concession passes, ever since bus services in the city were resumed in September. The MT...

To create alibi, ex-K'taka minister travelled to Delhi before, after BJP worker's killing: CBI

Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni had travelled to Delhi before and after the killing of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad on June 15, 2016, to use it as an alibi, the CBI has alleged. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020