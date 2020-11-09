Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is likely to see behavioural change in urban mobility in aftermath of COVID-19: Puri

New advancements, like intelligent transportation systems and traffic management applications, are in the pipeline for enhanced mobility in major cities, the minister said. "In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:44 IST
India is likely to see behavioural change in urban mobility in aftermath of COVID-19: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on the theme 'Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility', he said the future of mobility is about striving towards environment-friendly, integrated, automated and personalised travel on demand. New advancements, like intelligent transportation systems and traffic management applications, are in the pipeline for enhanced mobility in major cities, the minister said.

"In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility. This crisis also presents an opportunity to guide the recovery of urban transport towards long-term development goals," Puri said. Investment in infrastructure to address more effective circulation and interchange of people and goods will have an economic multiplier effect, both in job-creation in the present and boosting growth and productivity in the future, he said.

In a statement, the ministry said it has issued a detailed advisory as to how the nation needs to move ahead in these testing times. It rests on three key pillars -- promotion of public transport system, leveraging technological advancements and penetration of NMT systems in the urban transport paradigm. "Various studies show that about 16-57 per cent of urban commuters are pedestrian and about 30-40 per cent use bicycles depending on the size of the city. "Considering this as an opportunity, elevating the priority of these modes gives travellers another private vehicle alternative, which is clean, safe, secured particularly if it is integrated with other modes and affordable for all," the ministry said.

It stated that non-motorised transport will occupy the prime, non-negotiable, position in every form of urban mobility discourse and intervention..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

WHO chief looks forward to working "very closely" with Biden team

The World Health Organization chief welcomed efforts on Monday to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. We welcome ...

Saffron bowl may soon expand to North East of India

The saffron bowl, which was so far confined to Kashmir, may soon expand to the North East of India. Plants from seeds transported from Kashmir to Sikkim and acclimatized there are now flowering in Yangyang in the Southern part of the North-...

Maha farm relief for rains: Rs 2.3k cr disbursal order issued

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to release the first installment of almost Rs 2,300 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore compensation earmarked for farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains between June and October. Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020