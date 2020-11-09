Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Algeria sees 2021 budget deficit at 13.57% of GDP - document

The rise in public spending, which follows huge cuts this year, is intended to cover a 4.3% increase in subsidies, mainly for housing, healthcare and basic foodstuffs, such as cereals, milk and sugar, said the document, which parliament is expected to discuss this week. Part of the additional spending will also be used for projects in remote areas that are aimed at improving living conditions and helping firms and people hit financially by the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:51 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Algeria sees 2021 budget deficit at 13.57% of GDP - document
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Algeria expects its 2021 budget deficit to reach 13.57% of gross domestic product, up from a 10.4% forecast for this year, after a 10.04% rise in public spending and as the pandemic has a deep impact on the oil-reliant economy, a government document seen by Reuters shows.

Algeria's economy is predicted to grow by 4% next year, against expectations it will shrink 4.6% in 2020 after a drop in energy export earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in fuel use and a sharp fall in oil prices. A member of the government, who declined to be identified, confirmed the document was genuine.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is in Germany for treatment after he tested positive for the new coronavirus, has announced reform plans to diversify the economy away from oil and gas and to cope with the negative effects of the pandemic. Next year's improvement in economic growth is based on hopes the country's oil and gas exports, which account for 60% of the state budget, will rise by 9.9% compared with 2020.

But foreign exchange reserves, depleted by high import expenditure, will fall to $46.84 billion from a $50.4 billion forecast for the end of this year, the document said. Purchases of goods and services are expected to cost $28.21 billion, down 19.34% from projected 2020 import spending.

The government, which is trying to cut import spending to ease financial pressure, has repeatedly said any reduction would not affect food products and raw materials needed for local industry. The rise in public spending, which follows huge cuts this year, is intended to cover a 4.3% increase in subsidies, mainly for housing, healthcare and basic foodstuffs, such as cereals, milk and sugar, said the document, which parliament is expected to discuss this week.

Part of the additional spending will also be used for projects in remote areas that are aimed at improving living conditions and helping firms and people hit financially by the pandemic. Tebboune has said improving purchasing power for the poor is a priority, as he seeks to avoid social unrest after last year's mass protests that toppled his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

WHO chief looks forward to working "very closely" with Biden team

The World Health Organization chief welcomed efforts on Monday to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. We welcome ...

Saffron bowl may soon expand to North East of India

The saffron bowl, which was so far confined to Kashmir, may soon expand to the North East of India. Plants from seeds transported from Kashmir to Sikkim and acclimatized there are now flowering in Yangyang in the Southern part of the North-...

Maha farm relief for rains: Rs 2.3k cr disbursal order issued

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to release the first installment of almost Rs 2,300 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore compensation earmarked for farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains between June and October. Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020