Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Mobile Congress to be held from Dec 8-10

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Lt Gen SP Kochhar, while announcing the dates at a curtain raiser for IMC, said the event is likely to see huge participation. Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said there was a question mark on if the event should be skipped in 2020, but along with challenges it offers huge opportunity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:19 IST
India Mobile Congress to be held from Dec 8-10
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The government-supported telecom sector event India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held through virtual mode between December 8-10. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Lt Gen SP Kochhar, while announcing the dates at a curtain raiser for IMC, said the event is likely to see huge participation.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said there was a question mark on if the event should be skipped in 2020, but along with challenges it offers huge opportunity. He said the Department of Telecom (DoT) will extend all support to make IMC 2020 a success.

"We have to rise to the occasion. I am told that this (is the) largest technology event in South Asia. We should build upon it. DoT is funding at least 30 SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups to participate in this event," Prakash said. COAI Chairman Ajai Puri said senior executives from across the world are expected to participate in IMC.

Kochhar said more than 15,000 participants are expected to attend the event. Minister of State for Communication Sanjay Dhotre, in a video message, said the number of base stations have grown by 220 per cent in the last six years and mobile telephony has reached all corners of the country.

"Telecom sector has emerged as backbone of digital infrastructure. COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but the telecom sector has proved its mettle. We believe IMC 2020 will showcase technology driven initiatives," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Warner bids goodbye to IPL 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament. However, SRH lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Man arrested for setting afire minor girl in UP

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a minor girl on fire in the Dubhar area here, police said on Monday. He set the girl 15 afire Friday night after she rejected his sexual advances, Station House Officer of Dubhar police s...

Police arrest 4 people for 'significant damage' in unrest near school in France

Paris France, November 9 ANISputnik Security forces have arrested four individuals amid unrest that erupted in front of a school building in the northern French Compiegne commune, the local prefecture reported on Monday. In Compiegne, retur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020