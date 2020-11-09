Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's battered currency rises after finance chief resigns

The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar on Monday a day after the finance minister, who is also the son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced his resignation on social media. The lira was up by 2.6 per cent, trading at 8.29 against the dollar, even though it was not immediately clear whether Erdogan had accepted Berat Albayrak's resignation and whether a new finance minister would be appointed.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:36 IST
Turkey's battered currency rises after finance chief resigns

The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar on Monday a day after the finance minister, who is also the son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced his resignation on social media. The lira was up by 2.6 per cent, trading at 8.29 against the dollar, even though it was not immediately clear whether Erdogan had accepted Berat Albayrak's resignation and whether a new finance minister would be appointed. Albayrak, 42, announced on Instagram late on Sunday that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family.

His resignation followed the dismissal over the weekend of central bank chief Murat Uysal and his replacement by former Finance Minister Naci Agbal. Albayrak, who has four children with Erdogan's daughter Esra, has presided over a rough period in the Turkish economy. The country was recovering from a currency crisis in 2018 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Albayrak's stewardship came under much criticism.

The lira currency has lost around 30 per cent of its value since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 8.58 against the dollar on Friday, while annual inflation has hit 11.89 per cent.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID-19 cases hit half a million, but signs of a peak emerge

The total of COVID-19 infections recorded in Belgium has hit half a million, according to data released on Monday, but the country may be past the peak of its second wave of coronavirus as the number of people in hospitals is decreasing slo...

Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Warner bids goodbye to IPL 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament. However, SRH lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Man arrested for setting afire minor girl in UP

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a minor girl on fire in the Dubhar area here, police said on Monday. He set the girl 15 afire Friday night after she rejected his sexual advances, Station House Officer of Dubhar police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020