Flipkart Grocery sets up warehouse in Lucknow, to create over 500 direct jobs

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of its first grocery fulfilment centre in Lucknow that will create over 500 direct jobs. Spread across an area of nearly 50,000 sq ft, the facility will support Flipkart's ability to deliver a selection of grocery products to consumers in the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad, it said in a statement. The facility will create more than 500 direct and thousands of indirect job opportunities as the company establishes its supply chain, working with a host of local transport contractors, staffing vendors, security agencies, consumable suppliers and other administrative and housekeeping agencies across the state, it added. It will also augment Flipkart's capabilities to cater to the e-grocery needs of consumers, including first-time e-commerce users across the state. The company's grocery operations will also give a fillip to the local food processing industry, connecting producers to lakhs of consumers, the statement said. "Uttar Pradesh has a dynamic industrial policy to help companies tap into the vibrant business ecosystem in the state...The opening of this centre is a testament to the continued faith businesses have on the potential of UP and its government to make it one of the fastest-growing states in the country," Uttar Pradesh Minister of Industries Satish Mahana said. Rajneesh Kumar, SVP and chief corporate affairs officer at Flipkart Group, said e-commerce has become one of the strongest propellers of economic activity in the country with its large-scale development of state-of-the-art infrastructure. "Flipkart has made several investments to strengthen infrastructure to support the growth of e-commerce and in turn job creation. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, we have nearly 190 facilities and are delighted to inaugurate our first fulfilment centre for grocery," he added. This will not only help in boosting farmers' income, but also provide an opportunity to invest deeply in the local agriculture-ecosystem and work with tens of thousands of small farmers and FPOs (farmer producer organisations) to bring them into the formal retail ecosystem, he said. Currently, Flipkart grocery services are live in key cities of the state including Agra, Aligarh, Meerut and Mathura. With the launch of this fulfilment centre, Flipkart Grocery will be able to serve customers in Lucknow and neighbouring cities such as Kanpur and Allahabad, the statement said. The company has a large network of over 18,000 sellers from across the state on its platform. Nearly 6,000 kiranas are part of the company's kirana program making last-mile delivery of products.