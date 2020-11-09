Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to surge as vaccine moves step closer

U.S. stock prices surged on Monday as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis. With markets also benefitting from a bounce after Joe Biden's clinching of a tightly-fought presidential election, futures showed the S&P 500 on track to open at a record high after the news from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech .

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:43 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to surge as vaccine moves step closer

U.S. stock prices surged on Monday as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.

With markets also benefitting from a bounce after Joe Biden's clinching of a tightly-fought presidential election, futures showed the S&P 500 on track to open at a record high after the news from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech . The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns soared, with Boeing Co up 15%, and airlines and cruise line operators, all between 20% to 30% higher.

Pfizer shares jumped 13% while futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 7% to hit its upper trading limit by 07:38 a.m. ET. Dow E-minis jumped 5% while S&P 500 E-minis gained 3.36% to 3,618.5 points; the daily up limit is at 3,746.

"This is very very important (news) because it validates the market view that the economy and earnings can receive that growth path that they had before the (COVID-19) crisis struck," said Andrea Cicione, Head of Strategy at TS Lombard in London. U.S. banks including Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, jumped between 5% and 8% after Pfizer and BioNtech said the data showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The companies, the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial, said they had found no serious safety concerns so far, and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month. "The bigger driver of the economic outlook is from the outside factors," said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski. "Right now that means the development of a vaccine."

By contrast, shares in tech and other companies seen as "stay-at-home" winners were lower or gaining less. Nasdaq futures were down 135.75 points or 1.12% with Netflix Inc dropping 5.6%, gaming company Activision Blizzard, Inc and Amazon.com down about 3% and Apple Inc marginally lower on the day.

Biden's victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him above the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, four days after Election Day, although President Donald Trump does not plan to concede anytime soon.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020