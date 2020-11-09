2 dead, 7 injured in multiple vehicle collision on foggy morning in Yamuna Expressway

Two people were killed and seven others injured when several vehicles rammed into each other on the Yamuna Expressway here due to heavy fog on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place near Midhawali village under Sadabad Kotwali police station area of Hathras district in which two people died on the spot as eight vehicles crashed into each other, they added.

Of the injured, five were in serious condition when they were rushed to Agra hospital, police said, adding that all the vehicles were travelling at high speed and were heavily damaged. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Pal and Amresh, both residents of Unnao district, police added.