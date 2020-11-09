Left Menu
OIL Q2 profit drops 42 pc on blowout expense

Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-biggest state oil producer, on Monday reported 42 per cent drop in September quarter net profit largely on account of lower oil prices and one-time expense it incurred on controlling a blowout in Assam. Lower natural gas prices also saw revenues from its sales slump 41 per cent and pre-tax profit drop to Rs 51.70 crore from Rs 176.93 crore in July-September 2019.

Updated: 09-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:25 IST
Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-biggest state oil producer, on Monday reported 42 per cent drop in September quarter net profit largely on account of lower oil prices and one-time expense it incurred on controlling a blowout in Assam. Net profit in July-September at Rs 381.75 crore was lower than Rs 661.53 crore net profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

OIL said a blowout occurred in a producing well (Baghjan#5) in Tinsukia district of Assam on May 27 and the well caught fire on June 9. "To control the blowout, all necessary remedial actions (have) been undertaken by the company," it said adding the total losses/damages arising out of the blowout can be assessed on successful control of the blowout.

The company is currently trying to control the blowout. "However, as on September 30, 2020 an amount of Rs 227.51 crore has been incurred to control the blowout and the same has been shown as an exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss," it said.

Out of Rs 227.51 crore, Rs 134.12 crore has been booked during September quarter. Turnover fell 32 per cent to Rs 2,175.87 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

A fall in international oil prices led to revenue from the sale of crude oil slump by 32 per cent and segment pre-tax profit more than halved to Rs 432.27 crore. Lower natural gas prices also saw revenues from its sales slump 41 per cent and pre-tax profit drop to Rs 51.70 crore from Rs 176.93 crore in July-September 2019.

