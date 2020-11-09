Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Cement Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in July-September period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 24.04 per cent to Rs 1,634.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,317.63 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:09 IST
JK Cement Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

JK Cement Ltd on Monday reported almost three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in July-September period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 24.04 per cent to Rs 1,634.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,317.63 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 11.53 per cent to Rs 1,338.93 crore from Rs 1,200.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"With gradual resumption of overall economic activities, operations of the Group have started moving towards normalcy," JK Cement said, adding that the situation is still evolving. Shares of JK Cement on Monday settled 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 1,906.20 on the BSE.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 25,271 coronavirus cases, 356 deaths - health ministry

Italy has registered 25,271 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, down from 32,616 on Sunday. The ministry also reported 356 COVID-related deaths, up from 331 the day before.The number of reg...

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party claims resounding election win in Myanmar

Myanmars ruling party claimed a resounding victory on Monday in the countrys second parliamentary election since the end of strict military rule, based on its own unofficial tally of votes.Sundays election was viewed as a referendum on the ...

‘Super typhoon’ Goni: UN, partners seek $45 million in immediate relief

Response efforts have been underway since the Typhoon, known locally as Rolly, struck the archipelagic nation on 1 November, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Disaster caused by TyphoonRolly requires a coordinated response combi...

Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book Majhi Bhint My Wall authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Dardas selected Facebook posts p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020