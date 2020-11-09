Left Menu
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 103 cr

"Complying with the Small Finance Bank licensing requirement, the bank got listed," Equitas SFB said in a release. The lender's total income grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 861.23 crore during the reported quarter as against Rs 703.39 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:07 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 103 crore in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year on healthy core income and fall in bad assets. It had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The small finance bank (SFB), which got listed on capital markets last week, witnessed a 32 per cent growth in net interest income at Rs 461 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 351 crore in Q2FY20. "Complying with the Small Finance Bank licensing requirement, the bank got listed," Equitas SFB said in a release.

The lender's total income grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 861.23 crore during the reported quarter as against Rs 703.39 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies nearly doubled to Rs 84 crore from Rs 45.4 crore a year ago.

Equitas SFB's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.48 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2020 from 2.88 per cent a year ago. In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 399.65 crore, higher than Rs 377.22 crore a year ago.

Net NPAs also fell to 1.03 per cent (Rs 199 crore) during the quarter from 1.63 per cent (Rs 231 crore) a year ago. Additional Covid related provision of Rs 26 crore was made in Q2FY21, Equitas SFB said, adding that it now carries Rs 170.63 crore of Covid related provisions (other than standard and NPA provisions), which constitutes 1.02 per cent of total gross advances.

The bank said its gross and net NPAs would have been at 2.76 per cent and 1.40 per cent, respectively, but for the Supreme Court order of September directing banks that accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020 shall not be declared as NPA till further orders. Pending disposal of the case, the bank, as a matter of prudence has, in respect of these accounts, made a contingent provision (including on interest accrued) of Rs 15.43 crore, which is included in provisions (other than tax) and contingencies, it said.

The lender's advances as of September 30, 2020 grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,731 crore. The cost to income ratio improved to 58.15 per cent during the quarter from 68.35 per cent a year ago and 67.27 per cent in June 2020 quarter.

Total CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) stood at 20.93 per cent, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 15 per cent, it said. The lender said it availed refinance of Rs 1,100 crore during the quarter (Rs 685 crore in Q1FY21) and has adequate advances to avail fresh refinance whenever required, which provides strong cushion to its ALM (asset liability management) position.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter at 126 per cent was much above the minimum regulatory requirement of LCR at 80 per cent, it said. Shares of Equitas SFB closed 0.76 per cent lower at Rs 32.65 apiece on the BSE on Monday. The bank's shares debuted with a 6 per cent discount on November 2 against its issue price of Rs 33 apiece.

