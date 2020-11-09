UP: 3 labourers killed, 6 injured in road accident on highway

Three people died and six others were injured after a truck and a tractor-trailer collided on a highway here, police said on Monday. On Sunday around 2 am, the trailer crashed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite side of the road that left nine people injured, police added.

The incident took place near Nandanvan farmhouse on Mathura-Bharatpur road falling under Highway police station limits, they said. All nine injured were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared three of them brought dead, police further said.

The passengers in the trailer, who work as labourers in Bhiwani (Haryana), were proceeding to their respective homes for Deepavali holiday, police stated. Among the injured, the condition of the driver and conductor of the trailer is critical, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Ilias (40) and Aayuba (26), both residents of Alwar district in Rajasthan, along with Varun (40) from UP's Pilibhit district. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police added.