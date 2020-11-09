Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 3 labourers killed, 6 injured in road accident on highway

On Sunday around 2 am, the trailer crashed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite side of the road that left nine people injured, police added. The incident took place near Nandanvan farmhouse on Mathura-Bharatpur road falling under Highway police station limits, they said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:15 IST
UP: 3 labourers killed, 6 injured in road accident on highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people died and six others were injured after a truck and a tractor-trailer collided on a highway here, police said on Monday. On Sunday around 2 am, the trailer crashed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite side of the road that left nine people injured, police added.

The incident took place near Nandanvan farmhouse on Mathura-Bharatpur road falling under Highway police station limits, they said. All nine injured were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared three of them brought dead, police further said.

The passengers in the trailer, who work as labourers in Bhiwani (Haryana), were proceeding to their respective homes for Deepavali holiday, police stated. Among the injured, the condition of the driver and conductor of the trailer is critical, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Ilias (40) and Aayuba (26), both residents of Alwar district in Rajasthan, along with Varun (40) from UP's Pilibhit district. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism

Londons FTSE 100 jumped to a near three-month high on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery, with investors also cheering Democrat Joe Bidens U.S. election victory. The blu...

Leaders of Latin America's largest nations hold off congratulating Biden

The presidents of Latin Americas two largest countries are holding back, even as other leaders around the globe have been lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election. Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolso...

Future Lifestyle Fashions defaults on NCD payments

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported default on payments for its non-convertible debentures NCDs. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has defaulted on Payment of annual interest of Rs 30.93 crore for the period between 10 ...

Doctors considering tracheotomy on Soumitra Chatterjee

Doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee are considering tracheotomy on the veteran actor, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official said on Monday. The doctors are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020