Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt assured rail authorities of smooth suburban train services: Official

Home secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with 10 district magistrates and police superintendents, following which the state agreed to abide by the guidelines provided by the railway authorities for running the services, he said. "State government officials have been told to be present at major stations to supervise the law and order situation and ensure maintenance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:55 IST
WB govt assured rail authorities of smooth suburban train services: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With less than 48 hours to go for the resumption of local train services in Bengal, the state government on Monday assured railway authorities that adequate security measures were being taken to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said. Home secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with 10 district magistrates and police superintendents, following which the state agreed to abide by the guidelines provided by the railway authorities for running the services, he said.

"State government officials have been told to be present at major stations to supervise the law and order situation and ensure maintenance of COVID-19 safety protocols. We are looking into this.

"We will be deploying police force outside the exit and entry points of stations, but rail authorities must help set up barricade to stop unauthorised entry," he said. According to the official, no vendor or hawker will be allowed to enter the station.

"In case of any blockade, the state government will be making arrangements to lift it immediately. We do not want any problem for common people who genuinely need train services. Any form of nuisance will be strictly dealt with in acordance with law," he said.

Local administration will make arrangements to ensure necessary transportation was available outside the stations. The Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway will together run 696 local trains daily from November 11, in strict adherence to safety norms to meet the demand of commuters who have been going through a harrowing time over the past seven months to reach their destinations owing to the non-availability of suburban trains.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian president, two top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020